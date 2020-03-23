Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 336,566 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,566 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 2.65% of Global Medical REIT worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. 604,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $419.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

