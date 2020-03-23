Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 80,122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,611 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Ciena worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ciena by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

CIEN traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $34.50. 2,022,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $83,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $178,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,801. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

