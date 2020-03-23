Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 237,697 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,697 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF comprises about 1.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 6.41% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,963,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,023. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

