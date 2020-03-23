Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 76,548 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,124,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,699,635. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

