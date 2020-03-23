Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,755,000. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,325 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,428 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 181,352,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,299,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

