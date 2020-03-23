Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 33,300 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,512,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $19.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.58. 4,464,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

