Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.61. 19,786,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,925,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,119 shares of company stock worth $4,919,759. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

