Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

CSCO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. 39,767,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,677,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

