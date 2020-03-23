Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 167,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Oracle by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 31,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,055,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,068. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

