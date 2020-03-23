Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $103.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.5% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $103,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,030,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,900,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

