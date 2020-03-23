Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of KHC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. 14,810,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007,429. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

