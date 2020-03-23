Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $25.42 Million Stock Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Nice comprises 0.9% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Nice worth $25,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nice to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $6.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 395,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $183.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.