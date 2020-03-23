Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $47.42 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.03. 32,478,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,674,533. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

