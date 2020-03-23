Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. 2,145,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

