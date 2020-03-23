Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.45 on Monday, reaching $224.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,445,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

