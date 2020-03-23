Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 47,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.10. 10,421,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

