Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $33,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.70. 63,419,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,971,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.