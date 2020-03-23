Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 406,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $30.62. 97,831,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,930,102. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

