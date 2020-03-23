Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $7.38 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,899,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,236. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

