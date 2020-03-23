Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

FXI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $34.44. 37,960,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,764,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

