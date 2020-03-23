Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

