Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 185,571 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,187 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,571 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.09% of Halliburton worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 22.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Halliburton by 18.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.24. 27,157,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,940,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

