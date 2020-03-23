Psagot Investment House Ltd. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193,908 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,349,000 after buying an additional 78,555 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,502,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,685,313. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

