Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 100,108 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,108 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 7.08% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 206,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

