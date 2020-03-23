Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 111,409 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,409 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. 96,751,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,518,738. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

