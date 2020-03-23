Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 150,588 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 150,588 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,332,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $916,901,000 after buying an additional 298,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,674,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,224,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

