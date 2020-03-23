Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 2.69% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

XHE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.35. 51,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

