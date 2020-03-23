Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 35,000 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

