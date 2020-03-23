Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 468,898 Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Cloudera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Cloudera stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,334 shares of company stock worth $4,397,004. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

