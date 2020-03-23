Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 51,200 Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Choice Hotels International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $109.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

