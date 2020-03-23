Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL opened at $19.67 on Monday. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.