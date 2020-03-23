Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 41,600 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.38% of S & T Bancorp worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.72. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. Research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

