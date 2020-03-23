Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Albany International worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albany International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,914 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $5,174,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

AIN stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

