Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Select Medical worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Select Medical by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

