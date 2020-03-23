Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Pretium Resources worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 11,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pretium Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVG. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

