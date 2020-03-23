Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.33 Million Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of TransAlta worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $60,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 546,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 170,565 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 598,700 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.