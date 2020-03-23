Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Iridium Communications worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

