Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $61.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

