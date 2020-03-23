Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Progress Software worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2,255.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $29.96 on Monday. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.