Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,327 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,352,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 928,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

