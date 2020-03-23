Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,770 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

