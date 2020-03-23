Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292,726 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from to in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.