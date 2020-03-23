Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $132.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.90 and a 1-year high of $247.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

