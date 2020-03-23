Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,700 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Chart Industries worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after buying an additional 638,902 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 414,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after buying an additional 71,521 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 391,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 363,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after buying an additional 81,972 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $597.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

