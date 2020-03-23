Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,200 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Diodes worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $13,442,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $11,281,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $7,393,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diodes by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,214 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $1,603,460.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,616 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

