Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,000 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,641. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBS opened at $49.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

