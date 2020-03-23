Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 33,700 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

