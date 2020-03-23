Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 58,450 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,450 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after buying an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after buying an additional 114,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,849,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,527,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,168,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

NYSE ED opened at $72.59 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

