Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 64,800 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of First Bancorp worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $839.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.50. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.