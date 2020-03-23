Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 65,510 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.